Rhetoric War: BJP Criticizes Congress Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict

In the midst of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the BJP took a strong stance against Congress, accusing them of diminishing the morale of India's armed forces. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra spearheaded the critique, particularly targeting the opposition's 'Jai Hind Yatra,' which he suspected to be more aligned with pro-Pakistan sentiments.

Patra, addressing reporters, highlighted controversial inquiries made by senior Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi and Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about India's military capabilities. He alleged that these comments, alongside comparisons made by Jairam Ramesh, could weaken India's international standing.

The spokesperson further noted internal discord within Congress, pointing to figures like Shashi Tharoor defending India's position abroad while others questioned national military policies. Emphasizing unity, Patra urged the Congress to fully back national interests amidst such critical global engagements.