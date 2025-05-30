Left Menu

Rhetoric War: BJP Criticizes Congress Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict

The BJP, led by spokesperson Sambit Patra, criticized Congress leaders for their remarks following the India-Pakistan conflict, accusing them of undermining India's military efforts. Patra highlighted controversial statements from Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and expressed concerns over the party appearing divided and potentially sympathizing with Pakistan.

In the midst of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the BJP took a strong stance against Congress, accusing them of diminishing the morale of India's armed forces. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra spearheaded the critique, particularly targeting the opposition's 'Jai Hind Yatra,' which he suspected to be more aligned with pro-Pakistan sentiments.

Patra, addressing reporters, highlighted controversial inquiries made by senior Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi and Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about India's military capabilities. He alleged that these comments, alongside comparisons made by Jairam Ramesh, could weaken India's international standing.

The spokesperson further noted internal discord within Congress, pointing to figures like Shashi Tharoor defending India's position abroad while others questioned national military policies. Emphasizing unity, Patra urged the Congress to fully back national interests amidst such critical global engagements.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

