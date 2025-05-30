CPI(M) Fields M Swaraj for Nilambur By-Election

The CPI(M) has officially announced M Swaraj as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Nilambur Assembly constituency, situated in Malappuram district. Swaraj's candidacy was declared after the party's state secretariat meeting, reflecting the affiliation's strategic decisions.

M Swaraj, a seasoned political figure and former member of the Legislative Assembly, previously represented the Thrippunithura segment from 2016 to 2021 in Ernakulam district. In the last election, he faced defeat at the hands of Congress candidate K Babu.

The opposition Congress party has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, son of late Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed, indicating a competitive political contest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)