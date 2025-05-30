Modi's Landmark 50th Visit Showcases Commitment to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 50th visit to Bihar, signaling strong ties and commitment to the region, according to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Speaking in Karakat, Choudhary emphasized the historic significance of Modi's visits.

During the event, Modi launched projects exceeding Rs 48,520 crore, highlighting the federal government's focus on development initiatives in Bihar. The Deputy CM expressed gratitude for the substantial financial aid provided by the Centre.

Choudhary humorously noted the state's financial requests to the Centre have consistently been met with generosity, reflecting the Prime Minister's enduring support since his re-election last year.

