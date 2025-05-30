Left Menu

Modi's Landmark 50th Visit Showcases Commitment to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his 50th visit to Bihar, underscoring his commitment to the state. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary acknowledged Modi's dedication during an event in Karakat, where projects worth Rs 48,520 crore were launched. Choudhary praised the financial support received from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karakat | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 50th visit to Bihar, signaling strong ties and commitment to the region, according to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Speaking in Karakat, Choudhary emphasized the historic significance of Modi's visits.

During the event, Modi launched projects exceeding Rs 48,520 crore, highlighting the federal government's focus on development initiatives in Bihar. The Deputy CM expressed gratitude for the substantial financial aid provided by the Centre.

Choudhary humorously noted the state's financial requests to the Centre have consistently been met with generosity, reflecting the Prime Minister's enduring support since his re-election last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

