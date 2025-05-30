Macron's Stance on Gaza Aid: France Threatens Sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday that France might toughen its position regarding Israel if humanitarian aid to Gaza continues to be obstructed. Speaking at a press conference in Singapore, Macron emphasized the urgency of a two-state solution as a pivotal step towards peace.

Macron expressed concern over the ongoing humanitarian blockade in Gaza, describing the conditions as untenable. He suggested that Paris might consider sanctions against Israeli settlers and highlighted the need for a prompt humanitarian response.

Despite the partial lift of an 11-week aid blockade by Israel, Macron's comments come amidst mounting international pressure, as France continues to advocate for the acknowledgment of a Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)