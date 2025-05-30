Political Tensions Surge Ahead of Modi's Kanpur Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he claims is their practice of inaugurating projects that were in fact initiated by the SP.

Yadav, speaking on social media platform X, pointed out that despite several years of BJP governance, they are still unveiling projects whose foundations were laid by his party. He referenced key initiatives such as the Panki Thermal Expansion Scheme, Neyveli Lignite Power Plant, and the Kanpur Metro in his remarks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 15 major development projects in Kanpur, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 47,573 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)