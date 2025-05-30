Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge Ahead of Modi's Kanpur Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur, Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP for inaugurating projects initially launched by the Samajwadi Party. Yadav highlighted projects like the Panki Thermal Expansion Scheme and Kanpur Metro. Modi plans to unveil development projects worth over Rs 47,573 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:21 IST
Political Tensions Surge Ahead of Modi's Kanpur Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he claims is their practice of inaugurating projects that were in fact initiated by the SP.

Yadav, speaking on social media platform X, pointed out that despite several years of BJP governance, they are still unveiling projects whose foundations were laid by his party. He referenced key initiatives such as the Panki Thermal Expansion Scheme, Neyveli Lignite Power Plant, and the Kanpur Metro in his remarks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 15 major development projects in Kanpur, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 47,573 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025