Kharge Criticizes Modi Government Over Soaring Bank Frauds

On Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge fired serious allegations at Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning a massive rise in bank frauds over the past eleven years. Kharge claimed that bank frauds have surged by 416 percent, totaling Rs 6,36,992 crores during Modi's tenure.

Kharge also emphasized that, despite the demonetisation policy, the circulation of fake Rs 500 currency notes has increased by 291 percent over the last six years, marking a peak in counterfeit currency proliferation this year.

Kharge took a jab at Modi, referencing Modi's recent comment on having 'sindoor' in his veins, by implying that fraud and fakery course through the veins of the Modi administration. This criticism comes in the wake of Modi's speech in Rajasthan, where he condemned Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror incident.