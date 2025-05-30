Left Menu

Emotional Meet: PM Modi Consoles Family of Pahalgam Attack Victim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The emotional encounter saw Modi assuring the family of government support and reiterating India's commitment to fighting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:32 IST
Shubham Dwivedi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 victims of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The meeting, held at Chakeri airport, was imbued with emotion as relatives of Dwivedi, including his newlywed wife, expressed their grief in the presence of the PM.

Modi assured the family of full governmental support, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to combating terrorism. The family's recognition of India's retaliatory response through Operation Sindoor was also conveyed to Modi during the heartfelt encounter.

