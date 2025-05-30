Left Menu

TMC Demands Apology from Leader Amidst Controversial Audio Leak

The Trinamool Congress condemned party leader Anubrata Mondal for allegedly using derogatory language against a police officer in an audio clip. They demanded an apology within four hours, warning of disciplinary action. The incident has sparked calls for an investigation and criticism from political opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:37 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned senior party leader Anubrata Mondal for allegedly using abusive language during a phone call with a police officer in Birbhum district. The TMC demanded Mondal issue an unconditional apology within four hours, failing which he may face disciplinary action.

An audio clip purportedly featuring Mondal's voice surfaced online, where he allegedly threatens an officer-in-charge. The authenticity of the clip could not be independently verified by PTI.

Reactions have been swift, with BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar urging a speedy inquiry and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleging that Mondal used derogatory terms against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

