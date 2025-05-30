Left Menu

India's Firm Stance Against Nuclear Blackmail: Jaishankar's Bold Declaration

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's refusal to succumb to nuclear blackmail and underscored the need for consequences against terrorism sponsors at a Parul University event. His remarks followed Operation Sindoor, highlighting India as a civilizational state reclaiming its global position and prioritizing trust-based partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:45 IST
In a decisive statement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declared that India will not fall prey to nuclear blackmail. Addressing foreign students at Parul University, Jaishankar emphasized the need for severe repercussions for those who support, foster, and exploit terrorism.

His assertion followed Operation Sindoor, a military initiative against terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Jaishankar noted that India is a unique civilizational state, increasingly asserting its rightful place on the world stage.

Contrasting India's diplomatic approach with others, Jaishankar criticized the trend of transactional international relationships, affirming India's commitment to forging partnerships grounded in trust and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

