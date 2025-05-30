Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Four Nations Present Credentials

President Droupadi Murmu enhanced India's diplomatic relations by receiving credentials from envoys of four different nations on Friday.

The ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, saw the formal presentation of credentials by Ildjima Badda Mallot of Chad, Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou of Benin, Abdenor Khelifi of Algeria, and Zada Seidou of Niger, according to an official statement from the President's office.

This event underscores India's ongoing endeavor to bolster international camaraderie and strengthen ties with diverse nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)