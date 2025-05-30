Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Four Nations Present Credentials

President Droupadi Murmu welcomed envoys from Chad, Benin, Algeria, and Niger as they presented their credentials in a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This diplomatic gesture signifies strengthening international relations and collaboration between India and the represented countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu enhanced India's diplomatic relations by receiving credentials from envoys of four different nations on Friday.

The ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, saw the formal presentation of credentials by Ildjima Badda Mallot of Chad, Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou of Benin, Abdenor Khelifi of Algeria, and Zada Seidou of Niger, according to an official statement from the President's office.

This event underscores India's ongoing endeavor to bolster international camaraderie and strengthen ties with diverse nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

