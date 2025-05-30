Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Four Nations Present Credentials
President Droupadi Murmu welcomed envoys from Chad, Benin, Algeria, and Niger as they presented their credentials in a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This diplomatic gesture signifies strengthening international relations and collaboration between India and the represented countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu enhanced India's diplomatic relations by receiving credentials from envoys of four different nations on Friday.
The ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, saw the formal presentation of credentials by Ildjima Badda Mallot of Chad, Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou of Benin, Abdenor Khelifi of Algeria, and Zada Seidou of Niger, according to an official statement from the President's office.
This event underscores India's ongoing endeavor to bolster international camaraderie and strengthen ties with diverse nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Funding Cuts Plunge Nigeria's Displaced into Desperation
IsDB Group’s THIQAH Signs Landmark MoUs in Algeria to Boost Investment & Trade
GPT-4 Tutoring in Nigeria Boosts English Scores, Offers Scalable, Cost-Effective Model
'My Father's Shadow': Nigeria's Historic Cannes Moment
IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order: A Deadly Stalemate in Southeast Nigeria