Left Menu

India Demands Action Over US Visa Restrictions

Communist Party of India MP Raja Ram Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest against US visa restrictions affecting Indian students, which Singh views as threats to India's dignity. The US visa policy changes include social media vetting and a potential tax on remittances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:03 IST
India Demands Action Over US Visa Restrictions
MP Raja Ram Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address US visa restrictions impacting Indian students. Singh critiqued the Indian government's lack of response to what he described as threats undermining national dignity.

According to Singh, the US administration's decision to halt new student visa interviews and impose social media checks reveals a disturbing trend. The US is also considering a tax on outward remittances, potentially affecting many Indian families.

Indian students and professionals have significantly contributed to US society, especially in the technology sector. Singh emphasized the necessity of a strong response to protect India's global standing and urged the Prime Minister to act immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025