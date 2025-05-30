India Demands Action Over US Visa Restrictions

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address US visa restrictions impacting Indian students. Singh critiqued the Indian government's lack of response to what he described as threats undermining national dignity.

According to Singh, the US administration's decision to halt new student visa interviews and impose social media checks reveals a disturbing trend. The US is also considering a tax on outward remittances, potentially affecting many Indian families.

Indian students and professionals have significantly contributed to US society, especially in the technology sector. Singh emphasized the necessity of a strong response to protect India's global standing and urged the Prime Minister to act immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)