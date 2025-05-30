Nepal Tightens Security Amid Pro-Monarchy Protests

Nepalese authorities have swiftly responded to the looming threat of pro-monarchist protests by imposing restrictive orders around the centrally located Narayanhiti Palace Museum in Kathmandu.

In a strategic move aimed at maintaining order, the Kathmandu district administration has declared a security zone, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people, including sit-ins, demonstrations, and rallies, until July 8.

This decision follows an uptick in pro-monarchy activities led by groups such as the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, pushing for both the monarchy's reinstatement and the establishment of a Hindu state in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)