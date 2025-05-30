Nepal Tightens Security Amid Pro-Monarchy Protests
Nepalese authorities have imposed restrictive measures around the Narayanhiti Palace Museum due to upcoming pro-monarchist protests. Enforced until July 8, these actions follow recent demonstrations advocating for the return of monarchy and a Hindu state. Gatherings over five people are banned in designated areas to ensure security.
Nepalese authorities have swiftly responded to the looming threat of pro-monarchist protests by imposing restrictive orders around the centrally located Narayanhiti Palace Museum in Kathmandu.
In a strategic move aimed at maintaining order, the Kathmandu district administration has declared a security zone, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people, including sit-ins, demonstrations, and rallies, until July 8.
This decision follows an uptick in pro-monarchy activities led by groups such as the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, pushing for both the monarchy's reinstatement and the establishment of a Hindu state in Nepal.
