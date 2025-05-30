U.S. Senate Pushes for Sanctions Amidst Talks

The U.S. Senate is advancing a bill aimed at imposing sanctions on Russia and other countries purchasing Russian commodities, Senator Lindsey Graham announced. This move comes after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, signaling a significant political maneuver in response to ongoing tensions.

Senator Graham, a Republican, visited Ukraine with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. He criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that his efforts to stall the peace negotiations are evident. Graham's comments reflect deep skepticism about Russia's intentions in the diplomatic talks.

Scheduled talks between Russia and Ukraine, set for Monday in Turkey, are anticipated to yield little progress, with Ukraine demanding a clear memorandum of Russia's proposals. Graham dismissed these talks as a mere 'Russian charade,' questioning their sincerity.

