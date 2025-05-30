Left Menu

U.S. Senate Pushes for Sanctions Amidst Talks

The U.S. Senate plans to push forward with a sanctions bill targeting Russia and nations buying its oil. This follows discussions between Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in Kyiv. Russia's proposed talks with Ukraine in Turkey are viewed skeptically by Graham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The U.S. Senate is advancing a bill aimed at imposing sanctions on Russia and other countries purchasing Russian commodities, Senator Lindsey Graham announced. This move comes after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, signaling a significant political maneuver in response to ongoing tensions.

Senator Graham, a Republican, visited Ukraine with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. He criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that his efforts to stall the peace negotiations are evident. Graham's comments reflect deep skepticism about Russia's intentions in the diplomatic talks.

Scheduled talks between Russia and Ukraine, set for Monday in Turkey, are anticipated to yield little progress, with Ukraine demanding a clear memorandum of Russia's proposals. Graham dismissed these talks as a mere 'Russian charade,' questioning their sincerity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

