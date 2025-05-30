Left Menu

Rita Chowdhury Stands Against Family Drag in Political Feuds

Rita Chowdhury, wife of Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and an acclaimed author, criticizes the trend of dragging families into political disputes. Amid a spat between Assam's political leaders, Chowdhury calls for separating politics and personal lives, emphasizing self-respect and individuality in a Facebook post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:49 IST
Rita Chowdhury Stands Against Family Drag in Political Feuds
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a heated exchange between Assam's political figures, acclaimed author Rita Chowdhury has voiced disapproval over the intrusion of family matters into political conflicts.

Chowdhury, wife of senior BJP leader Chandra Mohan Patowary, condemned this emerging trend in a poignant Facebook post, advocating for the separation of political disputes and personal lives.

Her comments arrive as tensions rise between Assam's Chief Minister and a Congress MP over allegations involving family members, highlighting the need for maintaining decency and focus in political dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025