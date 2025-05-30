Rita Chowdhury Stands Against Family Drag in Political Feuds

In the midst of a heated exchange between Assam's political figures, acclaimed author Rita Chowdhury has voiced disapproval over the intrusion of family matters into political conflicts.

Chowdhury, wife of senior BJP leader Chandra Mohan Patowary, condemned this emerging trend in a poignant Facebook post, advocating for the separation of political disputes and personal lives.

Her comments arrive as tensions rise between Assam's Chief Minister and a Congress MP over allegations involving family members, highlighting the need for maintaining decency and focus in political dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)