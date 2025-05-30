Left Menu

Path to Peace: BJP MLAs in Manipur Rally for Long-term Solutions

BJP MLAs in Manipur are pushing for a long-term solution to the state's ongoing crisis. They emphasize the need for political will, inclusive dialogue, constitutional safeguards, and impartial law enforcement. The MLAs propose establishing a neutral dialogue platform and appointing a peace envoy to foster community trust and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur, BJP legislators have convened at former minister Th Biswajit's residence to tackle the enduring state crisis. They underscored the importance of a sustainable resolution grounded in political determination, inclusive discussions, constitutional guarantees, and unbiased law enforcement.

The statement, endorsed by 23 MLAs, highlights the necessity of collaboration between central and local entities, civil society, and community leaders. Their vision involves a neutral dialogue platform to bridge the divide between Meitei and Kuki Zo communities.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the potential appointment of a peace envoy to mediate impartially. Emphasizing grassroots communication, legislators aim to foster mutual respect through community engagement, while addressing law enforcement issues and the recovery of stolen weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

