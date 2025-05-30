Supreme Court Upholds Trump's Immigration Clampdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted President Donald Trump's administration to rescind temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan, Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan migrants residing in the United States.

This development strengthens the Republican President's efforts to increase deportations and overrides a previous ruling by Boston-based U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, which halted the administration's effort to end the immigration parole granted by Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden.

Two of the court's liberal justices dissented from the unsigned order, highlighting the potential widespread impact on nearly half a million noncitizens.