Trump Witty Advice Over Viral Macron Video

U.S. President Donald Trump offered a tongue-in-cheek piece of advice to French President Emmanuel Macron following a viral video incident. The video captured Macron being given a playful shove by his wife, Brigitte, as they were boarding a plane.

When questioned by reporters in the Oval Office, Trump mentioned that he had chatted with Macron about the situation. With a laugh, he remarked that his advice would be to ensure the plane door remains closed to avoid similar incidents.

Macron, on the other hand, seemed unfazed by the video, dismissing the moment as playful banter. 'He's fine,' Trump reassured reporters, emphasizing the jovial nature of the incident.

