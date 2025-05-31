Trump Witty Advice Over Viral Macron Video
U.S. President Donald Trump humorously advised French President Emmanuel Macron to keep the plane door closed after a video showed Macron's wife giving him a playful shove on their plane. Trump shared this light-hearted take with reporters, while Macron dismissed the incident as mere playfulness.
U.S. President Donald Trump offered a tongue-in-cheek piece of advice to French President Emmanuel Macron following a viral video incident. The video captured Macron being given a playful shove by his wife, Brigitte, as they were boarding a plane.
When questioned by reporters in the Oval Office, Trump mentioned that he had chatted with Macron about the situation. With a laugh, he remarked that his advice would be to ensure the plane door remains closed to avoid similar incidents.
Macron, on the other hand, seemed unfazed by the video, dismissing the moment as playful banter. 'He's fine,' Trump reassured reporters, emphasizing the jovial nature of the incident.
