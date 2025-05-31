Supreme Court Decision Heightens Migrant Uncertainty in U.S.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court authorized the Trump administration to revoke temporary legal status for numerous Venezuelan, Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan migrants residing in the country. This decision fortifies the administration's immigration enforcement strategy, exposing many migrants to expedited deportation proceedings.

Previously granted under Biden's administration, immigration parole allowed migrants to remain and work in the U.S. on humanitarian grounds. The sudden revocation has stirred legal battles, with affected migrants and their sponsors challenging the policy in court, claiming it violates federal regulations.

Critics express concerns about the traumatic impact of this decision on migrant families. Advocate groups describe it as a dismissal of humane protections, highlighting the uncertainty and fear it instills within these communities. Meanwhile, the administration views it as a necessary step toward prioritizing national safety and policy integrity.