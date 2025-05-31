Javier Milei to Meet Pope Leo: An Historic Vatican Rendezvous

Argentine President Javier Milei is slated to hold talks with Pope Leo at the Vatican on June 7. This meeting stands out as a significant engagement for the newly appointed pontiff, amidst his early interactions with global leaders.

Javier Milei's diplomatic itinerary also includes discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the day before his Vatican engagement. Meloni is considered an ideological compatriot to Milei.

Pope Leo's interaction with Milei will be closely watched as an indicator of the pontiff's diplomatic priorities and potential international policies, marking a pivotal moment in Vatican-relations with Argentina.

