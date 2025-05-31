Macron Calls for Europe-Asia Alliance Amid Major Power Struggles

In a bid to navigate the perilous waters of China-US rivalry, French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for a cohesive alliance encompassing both European and Asian nations. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Macron identified the Sino-American tensions as the foremost risk facing the global community.

Macron accentuated the need for a 'positive new alliance,' emphasizing shared principles and norms between Europe and Asia. Highlighting that the era for non-alignment is over, he called for action-driven coalitions to avoid being 'collateral victims' of superpower decisions, leaning on Europe's aim for strategic autonomy.

With an Indo-Pacific presence, France seeks to protect regional partners from coercive control by revisionist nations. The event, which included US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, further stressed the need for increased defence spending among Asian nations, echoing NATO efforts. Notably absent was China's Defence Minister, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic tensions.