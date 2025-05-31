TMC's Anvar Distances from UDF, Questions Nilambur Poll Dynamics
Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener P V Anvar has distanced himself from the Congress-led UDF alliance, citing financial constraints as a reason not to contest the Nilambur assembly bypoll. His decision follows a request from the UDF to retract his remarks against their candidate, Aryadan Shoukath.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener P V Anvar announced he is withdrawing from the Congress-led UDF coalition, stating financial constraints as his reason for not contesting the upcoming Nilambur assembly bypoll.
Anvar made this announcement following the UDF's demand for him to retract negative comments directed at its candidate, Aryadan Shoukath. The UDF leadership hopes to include Anvar in their fold if he complies; however, Anvar remains firm in his decision.
Despite acknowledging no personal grudge with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Anvar attributed hidden influences within the UDF trying to undermine his political career. He criticized the lack of support from major parties for local issues, promising to continue his advocacy for the people.
