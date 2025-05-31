Left Menu

China Criticizes Macron: Double Standards in Taiwan-Ukraine Comparisons

China has criticized remarks linking Taiwan's defense with Ukraine's, referencing a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron. While calling the comparison unacceptable, China reinforced its stance that Taiwan is an internal matter. Tensions over Taiwan have risen, with the U.S. warning of regional consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:03 IST
China Criticizes Macron: Double Standards in Taiwan-Ukraine Comparisons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China on Saturday criticized attempts to link the defense of Ukraine with the push to protect Taiwan from a potential Chinese invasion, calling such comparisons a "double standard." This was a response to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore.

In a Facebook post, China's Singapore embassy stated that comparing Taiwan to Ukraine is "unacceptable," emphasizing Taiwan as an internal affair of China. Although Macron wasn't directly mentioned, the post featured a photo of him at the event.

China remains firm on its territorial claims over Taiwan, viewing it as a province with no statehood rights. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted an "imminent" threat from China, warning of severe consequences if Taiwan were conquered. Macron's comments echoed broader concerns about the potential impact of a Russian victory emboldening China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025