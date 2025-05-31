China Criticizes Macron: Double Standards in Taiwan-Ukraine Comparisons

China on Saturday criticized attempts to link the defense of Ukraine with the push to protect Taiwan from a potential Chinese invasion, calling such comparisons a "double standard." This was a response to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore.

In a Facebook post, China's Singapore embassy stated that comparing Taiwan to Ukraine is "unacceptable," emphasizing Taiwan as an internal affair of China. Although Macron wasn't directly mentioned, the post featured a photo of him at the event.

China remains firm on its territorial claims over Taiwan, viewing it as a province with no statehood rights. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted an "imminent" threat from China, warning of severe consequences if Taiwan were conquered. Macron's comments echoed broader concerns about the potential impact of a Russian victory emboldening China.

(With inputs from agencies.)