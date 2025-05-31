US Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Commitment Amid China Tensions

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to reassure allies in the Indo-Pacific this Saturday, amidst mounting military and economic pressures from China. Speaking in Singapore, Hegseth emphasized the US commitment to counter Beijing's threats, urging regional allies to invest more in their own defense systems.

Hegseth stated that China has been rehearsing military maneuvers aimed at Taiwan and criticized Beijing for its ambitions in Latin America. He stressed that the US is committed to bolstering its defenses in the region, even as American resources have been redirected to handle crises in the Middle East and Europe.

Despite reassurances, the US faces scrutiny over its military priorities. The Trump administration has redirected defense assets away from the Indo-Pacific, fueling questions about long-term commitments. Still, Hegseth maintains that a collaborative defensive network against China is vital, calling on allies to solidify this partnership.

