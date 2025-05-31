Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Engagements: India's All-Party Delegations Garner Support Against Terrorism

India dispatched multi-party parliamentary delegations to 33 capitals worldwide to rally global support against terrorism and counter Pakistan's narratives following the Pahalgam attack. The delegations met political and diplomatic leaders, receiving strong support from countries like Colombia, Ethiopia, Denmark, Latvia, and Sierra Leone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:53 IST
Amid mounting regional tensions, India has launched a diplomatic campaign, sending multi-party parliamentary delegations to 33 international capitals to galvanize support against terrorism. This follows the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 dead. Colombia retracted its condolence message to Pakistan after discussions with Indian envoys.

Significant diplomatic engagements have been recorded in Ethiopia, where the Deputy Prime Minister expressed a strong commitment to collaborate with India on counter-terrorism efforts. Similarly, Denmark and Latvia conveyed their unequivocal opposition to terrorism and endorsed India's defensive stance.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone and Indonesia have echoed their support, emphasizing cross-border cooperation. As tensions spiked between India and Pakistan, with India conducting precision strikes, the international community's response underscores a collective stand against terrorism.

