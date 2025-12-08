Debunking Racial Myths: Ramaphosa's Call for Global Unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa has voiced strong concerns over the persistence of white racial superiority ideologies, describing them as threats to South Africa's unity and sovereignty. Speaking on Monday, Ramaphosa urged a global initiative to dismantle misleading narratives about white persecution.

Addressing the African National Congress, Ramaphosa cited false claims influencing views around white supremacy and victimhood, highlighting their alignment with wider racial superiority notions. This comes in context with contentious remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In light of these challenges, Ramaphosa stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive debunking campaign. He also noted ongoing efforts to resolve economic tensions with the U.S., which remains a key export market despite imposed tariffs impacting bilateral trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)