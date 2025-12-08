Left Menu

Debunking Racial Myths: Ramaphosa's Call for Global Unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses lingering ideas of racial superiority in South Africa, emphasizing the threat they pose to unity and international relations. He calls for global efforts to dispel myths of 'white persecution' and highlights economic tensions with the U.S. amid false claims impacting diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:20 IST
Debunking Racial Myths: Ramaphosa's Call for Global Unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa has voiced strong concerns over the persistence of white racial superiority ideologies, describing them as threats to South Africa's unity and sovereignty. Speaking on Monday, Ramaphosa urged a global initiative to dismantle misleading narratives about white persecution.

Addressing the African National Congress, Ramaphosa cited false claims influencing views around white supremacy and victimhood, highlighting their alignment with wider racial superiority notions. This comes in context with contentious remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In light of these challenges, Ramaphosa stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive debunking campaign. He also noted ongoing efforts to resolve economic tensions with the U.S., which remains a key export market despite imposed tariffs impacting bilateral trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025