NCP MLAs Join NDPP, Boosting Majority in Nagaland Assembly

In a significant political shift, all seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling NDPP, reinforcing its majoritarian hold on the state's legislative assembly. This realignment boosts the NDPP's presence from 25 to 32 seats.

Following the party split, the NCP's Nagaland unit sided with the Ajit Pawar-led faction, and the seven members formalized their merger with NDPP, as per the order by Speaker Sharingain Longkumer. The assembly's speaker confirmed that the merger complied with the constitutional provisions outlined in the Tenth Schedule.

The NCP had emerged as the third-largest party in Nagaland's 2023 assembly elections, trailing behind the NDPP and its ally, the BJP, which secured a 12-seat victory. These developments mark a notable shift in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)