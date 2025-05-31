NCP MLAs Join NDPP, Boosting Majority in Nagaland Assembly
Seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland have joined the ruling NDPP, increasing its strength in the assembly from 25 to 32 seats. This move solidifies the majority of the NDPP led by CM Neiphiu Rio. The merger, which involved former NCP members, met constitutional requirements under the Tenth Schedule.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, all seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling NDPP, reinforcing its majoritarian hold on the state's legislative assembly. This realignment boosts the NDPP's presence from 25 to 32 seats.
Following the party split, the NCP's Nagaland unit sided with the Ajit Pawar-led faction, and the seven members formalized their merger with NDPP, as per the order by Speaker Sharingain Longkumer. The assembly's speaker confirmed that the merger complied with the constitutional provisions outlined in the Tenth Schedule.
The NCP had emerged as the third-largest party in Nagaland's 2023 assembly elections, trailing behind the NDPP and its ally, the BJP, which secured a 12-seat victory. These developments mark a notable shift in the state's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
- NDPP
- NCP
- Neiphiu Rio
- Assembly
- Merger
- MLAs
- Politics
- Legislation
- Ajit Pawar
ALSO READ
Sumuka Agro and Gujjubhai Foods Merger Approved: A Strategic FMCG Expansion
Congress MLAs Demand Minister's Dismissal Over Controversial Remarks
Congress MLAs Demand Minister's Resignation Over Controversial Remarks
Tensions Rise: Congress MLAs Demand Minister Shah's Dismissal
TMC Reshuffle: Strategic Realignment Ahead of Bengal Assembly Elections