AAP's Groundwork for Mission 2040: Strengthening Grassroots in Punjab
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has restructured its Punjab leadership, appointing five MLAs as state vice-presidents and announcing incharges for the state's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. This move, aimed at strengthening grassroots connections and preparing for future elections, is part of AAP's long-term Mission 2040 strategy.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has undertaken a significant reorganization in Punjab, appointing five MLAs as state vice-presidents, announcing state general secretaries, and assigning incharges for the province's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.
This strategic shift, led by Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state party chief Aman Arora, is part of a broader move to bolster grassroots engagement and lay the groundwork for AAP's Mission 2040.
Appointed leaders are expected to act as conduits between the government and the public, with Sisodia emphasizing that this restructuring is designed to foster a 'people's movement' beyond the 2027 assembly elections.
