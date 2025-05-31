AAP's Groundwork for Mission 2040: Strengthening Grassroots in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has undertaken a significant reorganization in Punjab, appointing five MLAs as state vice-presidents, announcing state general secretaries, and assigning incharges for the province's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

This strategic shift, led by Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state party chief Aman Arora, is part of a broader move to bolster grassroots engagement and lay the groundwork for AAP's Mission 2040.

Appointed leaders are expected to act as conduits between the government and the public, with Sisodia emphasizing that this restructuring is designed to foster a 'people's movement' beyond the 2027 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)