Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel Criticizes Modi on Security Lapses in Pahalgam

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the lack of security in Pahalgam following a deadly terrorist attack. He questioned the government's actions and ceasefire with Pakistan, suggesting foreign influence. Baghel also condemned BJP's politicization of military operations, highlighting past military successes under previous leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:39 IST
Bhupesh Baghel Criticizes Modi on Security Lapses in Pahalgam
Bhupesh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent rally, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the absence of adequate security measures in Pahalgam, where terrorists were able to attack and then vanish. Baghel has demanded clarity from the government on operations and decisions regarding ceasefires, questioning whether foreign pressure played a role.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India undertook Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied regions, though Pakistan's countermeasures were ineffective. Baghel criticized the BJP for politicizing the military operation, asserting that India's armed forces belong to the entire nation, not any political faction.

Amid ongoing political rallies, Baghel's comments also highlighted historical context, recalling former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 conflict. His remarks underscored concerns about the handling of recent military operations and the politicization of national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025