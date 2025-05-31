Bhupesh Baghel Criticizes Modi on Security Lapses in Pahalgam

At a recent rally, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the absence of adequate security measures in Pahalgam, where terrorists were able to attack and then vanish. Baghel has demanded clarity from the government on operations and decisions regarding ceasefires, questioning whether foreign pressure played a role.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India undertook Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied regions, though Pakistan's countermeasures were ineffective. Baghel criticized the BJP for politicizing the military operation, asserting that India's armed forces belong to the entire nation, not any political faction.

Amid ongoing political rallies, Baghel's comments also highlighted historical context, recalling former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 conflict. His remarks underscored concerns about the handling of recent military operations and the politicization of national defense.

