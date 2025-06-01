Escalating Tensions: US-China Diplomatic Standoff
Tensions escalate between the US and China following comments by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, criticizing China's actions in the Asia-Pacific, particularly regarding Taiwan. China's foreign ministry rebukes Hegseth's 'Cold War mentality' and accuses the US of instigating regional conflict amid ongoing trade and diplomatic disputes.
Tensions between the US and China have intensified following comments made by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Shangri-La Dialogue. He labeled China as a growing threat, which drew stern rebukes from Beijing.
On Sunday, China's foreign ministry accused Hegseth of inciting Cold War-style confrontations and dismissed his criticisms as groundless. It alleged that the US, not China, was undermining peace in the Asia-Pacific.
This diplomatic clash comes amid broader US-China disputes over trade tariffs, Taiwan, and regional military activities, threatening to further destabilize geopolitical relations.
