Escalating Tensions: US-China Diplomatic Standoff

Tensions escalate between the US and China following comments by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, criticizing China's actions in the Asia-Pacific, particularly regarding Taiwan. China's foreign ministry rebukes Hegseth's 'Cold War mentality' and accuses the US of instigating regional conflict amid ongoing trade and diplomatic disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • China

Tensions between the US and China have intensified following comments made by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Shangri-La Dialogue. He labeled China as a growing threat, which drew stern rebukes from Beijing.

On Sunday, China's foreign ministry accused Hegseth of inciting Cold War-style confrontations and dismissed his criticisms as groundless. It alleged that the US, not China, was undermining peace in the Asia-Pacific.

This diplomatic clash comes amid broader US-China disputes over trade tariffs, Taiwan, and regional military activities, threatening to further destabilize geopolitical relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

