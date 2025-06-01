Escalating Tensions: US-China Diplomatic Standoff

Tensions between the US and China have intensified following comments made by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Shangri-La Dialogue. He labeled China as a growing threat, which drew stern rebukes from Beijing.

On Sunday, China's foreign ministry accused Hegseth of inciting Cold War-style confrontations and dismissed his criticisms as groundless. It alleged that the US, not China, was undermining peace in the Asia-Pacific.

This diplomatic clash comes amid broader US-China disputes over trade tariffs, Taiwan, and regional military activities, threatening to further destabilize geopolitical relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)