Assam Congress's Gaurav Gogoi Takes a Stand Against BJP's Alleged Corruption

Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress president-designate, criticized the BJP-led state government for being obsessed with power and corruption. He initiated a procession to expose environmental degradation and alleged misuse of public funds in Assam. Gogoi aims to strengthen Congress amid allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:01 IST
Assam Congress president-designate Gaurav Gogoi launched a strong attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing them of prioritizing power, money, and land over public welfare. Gogoi's allegations come amid claims of environmental degradation and mismanagement, factors that have led to severe flooding in Guwahati.

In a rally beginning in Sivasagar, Gogoi, accompanied by numerous supporters, aimed to highlight the alleged encroachment and corruption fostered by those close to the ruling party. The procession is set to cover several districts, drawing attention to issues impacting urban development and government accountability.

Gogoi's remarks included criticism of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's past tenure as the Guwahati Development Minister, implying that BJP ministers prioritize personal gain over preserving essential urban infrastructure. The Congress leader emphasized the party's role in holding the government accountable and in redefining the opposition's strategy in Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

