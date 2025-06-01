Left Menu

Japan and U.S. Eye Progress in Trade Talks Ahead of G7 Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba considers a visit to Washington for trade talk advancements with President Trump before the mid-month G7 summit. Japan seeks to ease tariffs and negotiate exemptions, especially in the automotive sector, amid ongoing discussions led by Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:21 IST
Japan and U.S. Eye Progress in Trade Talks Ahead of G7 Summit
Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is contemplating a pre-G7 summit visit to Washington to discuss trade matters with President Donald Trump, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper. This potential meeting comes as signs of progress emerge in easing U.S. tariffs, evident from ongoing negotiations spearheaded by Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa.

Negotiations have been advancing, with Akazawa planning a return to Washington to further the talks. An agreement is sought to alleviate impending reciprocal tariffs, with particular focus on securing exemptions for Japan's crucial automotive industry from U.S. tariffs.

Amid increasing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, discussions between the two nations remain dynamic. Japanese officials remain hopeful for a trade agreement announcement aligning with President Trump's upcoming birthday, as progress continues in areas of trade expansion and economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025