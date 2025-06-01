Japan and U.S. Eye Progress in Trade Talks Ahead of G7 Summit
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba considers a visit to Washington for trade talk advancements with President Trump before the mid-month G7 summit. Japan seeks to ease tariffs and negotiate exemptions, especially in the automotive sector, amid ongoing discussions led by Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is contemplating a pre-G7 summit visit to Washington to discuss trade matters with President Donald Trump, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper. This potential meeting comes as signs of progress emerge in easing U.S. tariffs, evident from ongoing negotiations spearheaded by Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa.
Negotiations have been advancing, with Akazawa planning a return to Washington to further the talks. An agreement is sought to alleviate impending reciprocal tariffs, with particular focus on securing exemptions for Japan's crucial automotive industry from U.S. tariffs.
Amid increasing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, discussions between the two nations remain dynamic. Japanese officials remain hopeful for a trade agreement announcement aligning with President Trump's upcoming birthday, as progress continues in areas of trade expansion and economic security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
