Disqualified: Abbas Ansari Loses MLA Seat After Conviction
Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari and a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, has been disqualified after a conviction in a hate speech case. The special MP-MLA court sentenced him to imprisonment, leading to the vacancy of the Mau assembly seat he represented.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Abbas Ansari, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly following his conviction in a hate speech case. This decisive action was confirmed by official sources on Sunday.
Abbas Ansari, who represented the Mau assembly constituency as an MLA from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, faced a two-year sentence by a special MP-MLA court. This conviction, for threatening public officials during election campaigns, resulted in his legislative seat being declared vacant.
The court proceedings underscored the charges brought against Ansari, which included threats to public servants, promoting enmity between groups, election influence, and criminal intimidation. With the sentence standing under several IPC sections, these events have reinforced provisions of the Representation of the People Act, which permit legislative disqualification upon a two-year sentence.
