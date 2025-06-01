Left Menu

AIADMK Reveals Rajya Sabha Candidates Amidst Unopposed Election Scenario

AIADMK announced two candidates for the June 19 Rajya Sabha election from Tamil Nadu. IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal are nominated by Edappadi K Palaniswami. The ruling DMK has named three candidates, with no contest expected as candidates from both parties are likely to win unopposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:35 IST
AIADMK Reveals Rajya Sabha Candidates Amidst Unopposed Election Scenario
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the AIADMK, has unveiled its candidates for the upcoming biennial election to the Rajya Sabha on June 19: IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal. The nominations were officially confirmed by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party's general secretary.

By July 24, 2025, six Rajya Sabha members from the region will step down, including PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK leader Vaiko. The DMK, based on its Assembly strength, could secure four seats, while the AIADMK, with strong ally support including the BJP, is poised to claim two seats.

The ruling DMK, meanwhile, has announced three candidates, re-nominating P Wilson, adding Salem's SR Sivalingam and Kavignar Salma. Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray. With no opposing candidates, all are expected to be declared elected unopposed, circumventing the need for a ballot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025