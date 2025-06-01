AIADMK Reveals Rajya Sabha Candidates Amidst Unopposed Election Scenario

Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the AIADMK, has unveiled its candidates for the upcoming biennial election to the Rajya Sabha on June 19: IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal. The nominations were officially confirmed by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party's general secretary.

By July 24, 2025, six Rajya Sabha members from the region will step down, including PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK leader Vaiko. The DMK, based on its Assembly strength, could secure four seats, while the AIADMK, with strong ally support including the BJP, is poised to claim two seats.

The ruling DMK, meanwhile, has announced three candidates, re-nominating P Wilson, adding Salem's SR Sivalingam and Kavignar Salma. Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray. With no opposing candidates, all are expected to be declared elected unopposed, circumventing the need for a ballot.

(With inputs from agencies.)