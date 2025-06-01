Former PM Sheikh Hasina Faces Charges in Bangladesh's Historic Tribunal
The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh has indicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others on charges including mass murder for their roles in last year's crackdown on protests. This marks the historic commencement of her trial in absentia, with a fresh arrest warrant issued against her and high-ranking officials.
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal indicted ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others on charges, including mass murder, for their role in a crackdown on student-led protests. This marks the start of Hasina's trial in absentia, nearly a year after her government's ouster.
A three-judge bench accepted the charges, with a new arrest warrant issued for Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The ex-Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, remains in custody, to be tried in person.
This historic tribunal session was televised live for the first time in Bangladesh, highlighting the gravity of the charges stemming from protests last year that led to hundreds of deaths and the imprisonment of senior leaders and officials.
