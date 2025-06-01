Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Vote Bank Politics
Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging she opposed the Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Amendment Act to appease Muslim voters. He accused her government of state-sponsored violence in Murshidabad and facilitating illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.
Home Minister Amit Shah has intensified political tensions in West Bengal with his recent outspoken criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shah accused Banerjee of opposing Operation Sindoor, a military response to a terrorist attack, and the Waqf Amendment Act merely to secure Muslim votes.
In a fiery address to BJP leaders and supporters, Shah labeled the Murshidabad riots as 'state-sponsored' and accused several senior TMC leaders of involvement. He further claimed that the TMC government deliberately obstructed the deployment of the BSF to allow the continuation of violence.
Shah also slammed the TMC for allegedly enabling illegal Bangladeshi infiltration into Bengal, arguing that the ruling party refuses to allocate land to the BSF. This refusal, he claimed, is politically motivated to maintain their hold on power, highlighting the deep-seated divisions as assembly polls approach.
