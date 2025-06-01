Amit Shah Blasts Mamata Banerjee: Bold Claims & Political Duel
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of opposing Operation Sindoor for electoral gains. He alleged the Murshidabad riots were state-sponsored and attacked Banerjee's stance on the Waqf Amendment Act. Shah called for uprooting the TMC government in the 2026 elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, attacking her for purportedly opposing Operation Sindoor and the Wakf Amendment Bill to curry favor with the Muslim electorate.
Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, Shah urged the BJP to remove Banerjee's TMC government from power in the 2026 elections, asserting that her tenure has been marked by appeasement politics.
Shah alleged Murshidabad riots were orchestrated by the state's administration, accusing Banerjee of turning West Bengal into a hub of infiltration and corruption while challenging her stance on political issues essential for national security.
