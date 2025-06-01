Amit Shah Blasts Mamata Banerjee: Bold Claims & Political Duel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, attacking her for purportedly opposing Operation Sindoor and the Wakf Amendment Bill to curry favor with the Muslim electorate.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, Shah urged the BJP to remove Banerjee's TMC government from power in the 2026 elections, asserting that her tenure has been marked by appeasement politics.

Shah alleged Murshidabad riots were orchestrated by the state's administration, accusing Banerjee of turning West Bengal into a hub of infiltration and corruption while challenging her stance on political issues essential for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)