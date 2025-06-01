Rajasthan BJP Rebuts Congress Infighting Claims Amid Ceasefire Debates

The Rajasthan BJP has rebutted Congress's allegations of infighting, urging the opposition to address its own internal discord. State unit president Madan Rathore made the statement following a visit by national BJP chief J P Nadda to Jaipur, which sparked speculation of political unrest.

Addressing reporters, Rathore denied any discord within his party, highlighting that Congress's constant insinuations are diversionary tactics. He pointed to discord among Congress leaders such as Tikaram Jully and Govind Singh Dotasra as evidence of the opposition's own turmoil.

Rathore also fired back at Congress's critique of the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement brokered without mediation. He further accused the opposition of impatience in demanding an unscheduled Parliament session, challenging them to reflect on their history with constitutional breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)