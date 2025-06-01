Rajasthan BJP Rebuts Congress Infighting Claims Amid Ceasefire Debates
Rajasthan BJP dismissed Congress's claims of internal discord within the party. State president Madan Rathore addressed these allegations during J P Nadda's Jaipur visit, asserting that Congress itself suffers from internal conflict. Rathore criticized Congress's stance on the India-Pakistan ceasefire deal and the call for a special Parliament session.
The Rajasthan BJP has rebutted Congress's allegations of infighting, urging the opposition to address its own internal discord. State unit president Madan Rathore made the statement following a visit by national BJP chief J P Nadda to Jaipur, which sparked speculation of political unrest.
Addressing reporters, Rathore denied any discord within his party, highlighting that Congress's constant insinuations are diversionary tactics. He pointed to discord among Congress leaders such as Tikaram Jully and Govind Singh Dotasra as evidence of the opposition's own turmoil.
Rathore also fired back at Congress's critique of the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement brokered without mediation. He further accused the opposition of impatience in demanding an unscheduled Parliament session, challenging them to reflect on their history with constitutional breaches.
