Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Rebuts Congress Infighting Claims Amid Ceasefire Debates

Rajasthan BJP dismissed Congress's claims of internal discord within the party. State president Madan Rathore addressed these allegations during J P Nadda's Jaipur visit, asserting that Congress itself suffers from internal conflict. Rathore criticized Congress's stance on the India-Pakistan ceasefire deal and the call for a special Parliament session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:22 IST
Rajasthan BJP Rebuts Congress Infighting Claims Amid Ceasefire Debates
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan BJP has rebutted Congress's allegations of infighting, urging the opposition to address its own internal discord. State unit president Madan Rathore made the statement following a visit by national BJP chief J P Nadda to Jaipur, which sparked speculation of political unrest.

Addressing reporters, Rathore denied any discord within his party, highlighting that Congress's constant insinuations are diversionary tactics. He pointed to discord among Congress leaders such as Tikaram Jully and Govind Singh Dotasra as evidence of the opposition's own turmoil.

Rathore also fired back at Congress's critique of the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement brokered without mediation. He further accused the opposition of impatience in demanding an unscheduled Parliament session, challenging them to reflect on their history with constitutional breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025