China Urges for Ceasefire and Dialogue Amid Iran Tensions

In a recent press briefing, a representative from China's foreign ministry advocated for an immediate cessation of military activities in Iran by all concerned parties. The official urged a return to constructive dialogue.

China expressed significant concern regarding the potential spillover of conflict into neighboring nations and committed to mediating efforts to sustain regional peace.

China's foreign ministry emphasized its supportive role in diplomatically addressing the crisis, aiming to curb escalating tensions and promote stability across affected regions.