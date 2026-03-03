Left Menu

China Urges for Ceasefire and Dialogue Amid Iran Tensions

China's foreign ministry has called for a halt in military operations in Iran, urging involved parties to seek dialogue and prevent the conflict from spreading. The spokesperson emphasized China's commitment to peace and its role in mediating tensions in the region.

  China

In a recent press briefing, a representative from China's foreign ministry advocated for an immediate cessation of military activities in Iran by all concerned parties. The official urged a return to constructive dialogue.

China expressed significant concern regarding the potential spillover of conflict into neighboring nations and committed to mediating efforts to sustain regional peace.

China's foreign ministry emphasized its supportive role in diplomatically addressing the crisis, aiming to curb escalating tensions and promote stability across affected regions.

