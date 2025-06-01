BJP Denies Plans for Leading Female Officers as Campaign Faces

The BJP has officially denied claims that it intends to feature Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as figureheads in a forthcoming women's campaign.

This refutation comes in response to a media report suggesting these officers would lead an initiative coinciding with the 11-year milestone of the Modi government in June.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya categorically labeled the report as "fake news," adding that statements by BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui were misinterpreted. Siddiqui merely intended to showcase Col Qureshi as a role model within the Muslim community.

