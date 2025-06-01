Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Operation Sindoor and Waqf Amendment
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of opposing Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Amendment Bill for Muslim vote bank appeasement. Shah called for the removal of Banerjee's government in the 2026 elections, alleging state-sponsored riots and cross-border infiltration.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of standing against Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Amendment Bill to reportedly appease the Muslim vote bank. Shah alleged the Murshidabad riots were state-sponsored.
In a rally in Kolkata, Shah called for the ousting of Banerjee's government in the 2026 assembly elections, accusing her administration of appeasement politics and oppression against Hindus. He also charged Banerjee with opposing the military operation known as Operation Sindoor, a stance he claimed disrespected women in the state.
Furthermore, Shah accused the TMC government of facilitating illegal cross-border movements and alleged a cover-up in the Murshidabad violence. He called for a strong response to secure West Bengal's borders, asserting that only the BJP could effectively address these security concerns.
