BJP Announces Candidates for Gujarat Bypolls
The BJP has announced Rajendra Chavda and Kiritbhai Patel as candidates for the June 19 bypolls in Gujarat, contested in Kadi and Visavadar constituencies. Chavda will run in Kadi, which was vacated after the death of BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki, while Patel will contest in Visavadar following Bhupendra Bhayani's resignation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared their candidates for the impending June 19 assembly bypolls in Gujarat, marking a significant move in their electoral strategy.
Rajendra Chavda has been nominated for the Kadi constituency, which was left vacant due to the unfortunate passing of MLA Karsanbhai Solanki in early February.
Meanwhile, Kiritbhai Patel will contest in the Visavadar constituency, following the resignation of AAP representative Bhupendra Bhayani, who subsequently joined the BJP ranks.
