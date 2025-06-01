Left Menu

BJP Announces Candidates for Gujarat Bypolls

The BJP has announced Rajendra Chavda and Kiritbhai Patel as candidates for the June 19 bypolls in Gujarat, contested in Kadi and Visavadar constituencies. Chavda will run in Kadi, which was vacated after the death of BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki, while Patel will contest in Visavadar following Bhupendra Bhayani's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:46 IST
BJP Announces Candidates for Gujarat Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared their candidates for the impending June 19 assembly bypolls in Gujarat, marking a significant move in their electoral strategy.

Rajendra Chavda has been nominated for the Kadi constituency, which was left vacant due to the unfortunate passing of MLA Karsanbhai Solanki in early February.

Meanwhile, Kiritbhai Patel will contest in the Visavadar constituency, following the resignation of AAP representative Bhupendra Bhayani, who subsequently joined the BJP ranks.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025