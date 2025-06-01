BJP Announces Candidates for Gujarat Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared their candidates for the impending June 19 assembly bypolls in Gujarat, marking a significant move in their electoral strategy.

Rajendra Chavda has been nominated for the Kadi constituency, which was left vacant due to the unfortunate passing of MLA Karsanbhai Solanki in early February.

Meanwhile, Kiritbhai Patel will contest in the Visavadar constituency, following the resignation of AAP representative Bhupendra Bhayani, who subsequently joined the BJP ranks.