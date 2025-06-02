Nawrocki's Victory: A Euro-Skeptic Shift in Poland

In a significant political shift, Karol Nawrocki is projected to win Poland's presidential election, according to results reported by the news outlet Onet. Counting of all votes projects Nawrocki as the narrow victor with 50.9% of the vote.

This outcome signals a challenge to the existing pro-European government's reformative efforts, given Nawrocki's nationalist and eurosceptic platforms. His rival, Rafal Trzaskowski, secured 49.1% of the votes, as noted by the Polish Electoral Commission.

Nawrocki's campaign promises centered around prioritizing economic and social policies favoring Polish citizens amidst international scrutiny. His presidency is expected to influence legislative processes and is being closely observed by nations including Ukraine, Russia, and EU members.