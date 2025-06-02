Nawrocki Clinches Victory in Poland's Presidential Election

In a closely contested presidential election in Poland, nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki emerged victorious with 50.89% of the vote. The electoral commission announced the results early Monday, highlighting a narrow win over Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal Warsaw mayor.

Nawrocki, 42, a historian and amateur boxer known for his eurosceptic views, promised to prioritize economic and social policies that favor Poles over foreign nationals, including Ukrainian refugees, during his campaign. His victory signals a significant political shift in a nation where presidential powers include the ability to veto legislation.

The election saw unprecedented voter turnout, with 71.31% of eligible voters participating—a record for a second-round presidential election in Poland. Current President Andrzej Duda, also a conservative, expressed gratitude to voters for their strong civic participation, which drew attention from international observers in Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and across the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)