Political Showdown in Gujarat: A Three-Pronged Battle for Assembly Seats

The opposition Congress has declared its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Gujarat, announcing Ramesh Chavda for the Kadi assembly constituency and Nitin Ranpariya for Visavadar. Chavda, a familiar face, returns to challenge for his former Kadi seat while Ranpariya embarks on his first assembly election campaign from Visavadar.

With the ruling BJP fielding Rajendra Chavda for Kadi and Kiritbhai Patel for Visavadar, and AAP presenting Jagdish Chavda and Gopal Italia for the same seats, a fierce three-way electoral contest is set to unfold. Both assembly seats were vacated due to previous incumbents' death and resignation, stirring the political landscape.

Nominations close on the upcoming Monday with voting on June 19 and counting on June 23. The 182-member Gujarat assembly currently shows a strong BJP presence, but these bypolls could adjust party standings and influence future political strategies in the state.

