Political War of Words: BJP and Congress Clash Over Defence and Terrorism Stance

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Congress for allegedly shielding Pakistan, while Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demands a special parliamentary session on national defense readiness. The clash intensifies as the BJP and Congress debate past and current responses to terrorism and the role each party played.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp exchange over national security, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joshi accused the Congress of shielding Pakistan during its tenure, contrasting it with the BJP-led government's assertive actions against terrorism.

Joshi stated that the current government has taken decisive steps to combat terrorism within India and that these efforts have gained international support. He rebuked Congress for allegedly coining the term 'saffron terrorism' and for hesitating to take action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks despite military readiness.

Meanwhile, Congress Chief Kharge demanded a special parliamentary session in light of the Chief of Defence Staff's comments, alleging the government misled the nation. Kharge emphasized the need for an independent review of India's defense preparedness, similar to the Kargil Review Committee, to ensure the armed forces' valiant efforts are strategically supported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

