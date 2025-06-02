Left Menu

Bihar Government Faces Backlash Over Minor Girl's Tragic Death

Union Minister Nityanand Rai defended the NDA government's record in Bihar, following criticism from Rahul Gandhi regarding the death of a minor girl. Rai blamed the previous regime for corruption, while Gandhi accused the current government of negligence in the girl's medical treatment. Protests demand justice for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:50 IST
Bihar Government Faces Backlash Over Minor Girl's Tragic Death
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nityanand Rai defended the NDA government's efforts in Bihar after criticism by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the death of a minor girl at Patna Medical College and Hospital. Rai emphasized the government's commitment to development and law enforcement, promising that any official misconduct is addressed promptly.

Rai criticized the past Lalu-Rabri administration, accusing it of protecting criminals and corruption. Meanwhile, Gandhi blamed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for failing to provide timely medical treatment to the victim, alleging negligence leading to her death.

Gandhi's comments on social media demanded justice for the victim's family, urging strict action against those responsible. The incident sparked protests by Congress workers, highlighting delays in medical care and calling attention to systemic healthcare failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025