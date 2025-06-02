Bihar Government Faces Backlash Over Minor Girl's Tragic Death

Union Minister Nityanand Rai defended the NDA government's efforts in Bihar after criticism by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the death of a minor girl at Patna Medical College and Hospital. Rai emphasized the government's commitment to development and law enforcement, promising that any official misconduct is addressed promptly.

Rai criticized the past Lalu-Rabri administration, accusing it of protecting criminals and corruption. Meanwhile, Gandhi blamed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for failing to provide timely medical treatment to the victim, alleging negligence leading to her death.

Gandhi's comments on social media demanded justice for the victim's family, urging strict action against those responsible. The incident sparked protests by Congress workers, highlighting delays in medical care and calling attention to systemic healthcare failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)