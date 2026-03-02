Left Menu

Negligence Exposed: Nagpur Explosion Tragedy Spurs Accountability Drive

Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlights negligence in the Nagpur blast incident that claimed 19 lives at SBL Energy Limited. Accountability extends to safety bodies and company directors. Compensation is pledged, and future safety measures and legal amendments are being discussed to prevent similar disasters.

A devastating explosion at Nagpur's SBL Energy Limited has resulted in the tragic loss of 19 lives and left 23 others injured, exposing significant negligence in safety protocols. Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has pointed to SBL Energy Limited's lack of adherence to established safety measures as a primary factor contributing to the incident.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), along with the labour commissionerate, are under scrutiny for failing to enforce necessary safety checks. Nine directors from SBL Energy have been arrested, facing charges under culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as authorities look to establish accountability.

In response, victims' families are to receive up to Rs 82 lakh in compensation, while proposals for legislative amendments are under consideration to prevent future occurrences. The factory remains shut, with commitments to continue employee salaries, and upcoming skill development initiatives intend to bolster worker safety standards.

