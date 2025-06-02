Left Menu

No Merger Talks, Focus on Governance Says Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh dismissed rumors of NCP factions merging, emphasizing that meetings between Sharad and Ajit Pawar don't signal a reunion. He criticized delays in local elections and unfilled administrative posts. Deshmukh also called for a probe into a teacher recruitment scam and demanded action for farmers' woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:41 IST
Anil Deshmukh
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of political speculations following meetings between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh firmly dispelled any notions of a reunification between the NCP factions. According to Deshmukh, these meetings don't pertain to merging discussions but revolve around routine matters concerning sugar and educational institutions.

Highlighting unfulfilled administrative duties, Deshmukh urged the state to expedite local body elections as per the Supreme Court's directive. He criticized the government for neglecting critical issues like drinking water, pending civic polls, and vacant guardian ministerial posts, pressing for immediate governance improvements.

Deshmukh also brought attention to a recruitment scam in Malegaon, accusing over 100 fraudulent teacher appointments. He demanded a thorough investigation and warned of legal action if swift measures aren't taken, questioning administrative accountability in the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

