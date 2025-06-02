Political Tensions Escalate: TMC's Anvar Threatens PWD Minister Riyas with Evidence Exposure
TMC state convener P V Anvar has accused state PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas of character assassination. He claims to possess evidence against Riyas and a nexus involving opposition leader V D Satheesan. Anvar threatens public exposure if false campaigns persist.
P V Anvar, the state convener of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has raised serious allegations against P A Mohammed Riyas, the state PWD Minister. Anvar claims that Riyas is spearheading a campaign to damage his reputation.
Speaking ahead of the Nilambur bypoll, Anvar accused Riyas, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, of leading a collaborative effort with opposition leader V D Satheesan and UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath to defame him. Anvar, a two-time MLA, asserts he has definitive proof of their actions.
Anvar warned that he would release this evidence openly if the alleged character assassination continues. He specifically mentioned the Nava Kerala Sadas program in connection with these allegations. The state government and involved parties have not yet responded to these claims.
