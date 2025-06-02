India's Firm Stance on Terrorism Highlighted in Malaysia Delegation Visit

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is on an important mission to Malaysia. The group stressed India's unwavering stance against terrorism, declaring that 'water and blood cannot flow together,' according to the Indian embassy's statements on Monday.

The delegates held meetings with leaders from the Democratic Action Party and Parti Keadilan Rakyat, including Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department YB M. Kula Segaran. These discussions focused on India's strategy and Operation Sindoor, emphasizing zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism.

The diplomatic visit underscores New Delhi's firm stance as tensions rise with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The delegation's engagements aim to rally international support, highlighting the necessity of halting Pakistani-backed terrorism before resuming the Indus Waters Treaty.

